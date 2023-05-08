© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildlife officials seeking information on bighorn sheep poaching

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 8, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST
Arizona Game and Fish Department
A bighorn sheep in the wild.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a bighorn sheep ram that was illegally shot and left to waste late last month in eastern Arizona.

The animal was found in a rock quarry a mile west of Highway 191 near the town of Nutrioso.

Officials say it was likely killed between the late evening of April 28 and the early morning of April 29.

They urge anyone with information about the poaching to contact the agency’s Operation Game Thief program at (800) 352-0700 or at azgfd.gov/ogt.

Callers may be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society is offering an additional $2,500 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

