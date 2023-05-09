© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Hobbs strikes $17.8 billion budget deal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 9, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, middle, is flanked behind by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address on Jan. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has struck a $17.8 billion budget deal with top legislative Republicans.

The proposed budget includes a $260 million one-time rebate that would give families a $250 tax credit for each child younger than 17 with a max of $750 per family.

Hobbs did get the full $150 million she sought for the Housing Trust Fund. That money – along with federal funds – is used to build affordable housing, as well as fund homeless shelters and eviction prevention programs.

The budget has an additional $60 million earmarked specifically for services for people living on the street to help address Arizona’s ongoing homeless crisis.

Hobbs also managed to eliminate results-based funding that gave extra cash to high-performing K-12 schools. Instead, all public schools will receive $300 million in one-time funding as a supplement to their basic aid payments.

However, the money can’t be used to raise teacher pay.

The budget is scheduled for hearings Tuesday.

