Hobbs strikes $17.8 billion budget deal

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has struck a $17.8 billion budget deal with top legislative Republicans.

The proposed budget includes a $260 million one-time rebate that would give families a $250 tax credit for each child younger than 17 with a max of $750 per family.

Hobbs did get the full $150 million she sought for the Housing Trust Fund. That money – along with federal funds – is used to build affordable housing, as well as fund homeless shelters and eviction prevention programs.

The budget has an additional $60 million earmarked specifically for services for people living on the street to help address Arizona’s ongoing homeless crisis.

Hobbs also managed to eliminate results-based funding that gave extra cash to high-performing K-12 schools. Instead, all public schools will receive $300 million in one-time funding as a supplement to their basic aid payments.

However, the money can’t be used to raise teacher pay.

The budget is scheduled for hearings Tuesday.