Hualapai gas station in Peach Springs makes list of America's most endangered historic places

A vintage gas station in Peach Springs owned by the Hualapai Tribe has been named as one of America’s most endangered historic places.

The Osterman Gas Station was built along Route 66 in 1929. It’s one of the few commercial buildings from the early twentieth century that remain in Peach Springs, a town with a population of just over 1,000. The former filling station has been used for years as a key community gathering place by Hualapai living in Peach Springs.

Structural preservation efforts began over a decade ago, and in 2012 Osterman’s was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Tribe is currently considering fundraising options for conservation and reuse. Some preservation funds have been available through grants from Arizona State Parks and Trails and the American Rescue Plan Act.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has been keeping the list since 1988.