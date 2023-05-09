© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police fatally shoot armed man in Tuba City

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST
Navajo Nation Police Department

Officers with the Navajo Police Department in Tuba City shot and killed a man armed with a gun Monday.

Department officials say officers responded to the NHA housing after receiving reports of a man with a weapon and a woman heard screaming.

The man allegedly pointed a gun at the officers once they arrived. An officer fired and missed before the man retreated into the residence.

Police say officers shot and struck the man during a second encounter.

He later died and has yet to be publicly identified.

The incident was referred to the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI for further investigation.

KNAU STAFF
