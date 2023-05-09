Navajo police fatally shoot armed man in Tuba City

Officers with the Navajo Police Department in Tuba City shot and killed a man armed with a gun Monday.

Department officials say officers responded to the NHA housing after receiving reports of a man with a weapon and a woman heard screaming.

The man allegedly pointed a gun at the officers once they arrived. An officer fired and missed before the man retreated into the residence.

Police say officers shot and struck the man during a second encounter.

He later died and has yet to be publicly identified.

The incident was referred to the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI for further investigation.