© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Schultz Creek watershed restoration project begins

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 9, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST
Pipeline Fire burn
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
The Pipeline Fire burned more than 26,000 acres on and near the San Francisco Peaks in June 2022. The charred landscape of part of the Dry Lake Hills near Flagstaff is pictured here on Oct. 15, 2022.

The first phase of a watershed restoration project in Schultz Creek is set to begin this month.

Officials with the Coconino County Flood Control District and the Coconino National Forest say the work is in response to post-fire flooding caused by the 2022 Pipeline Fire. It damaged the Schultz Creek watershed, increasing flow and erosion and overwhelming downstream stormwater infrastructure in Flagstaff.

During construction, Schultz Pass Road beyond the national forest boundary will close to motorized vehicles. It will remain open to hiking, biking and equestrian use. About a half-mile of the Chimney Trail will also be closed to all users.

Restoration will include implementing structures designed to reduces erosion by slowing and spreading floodwater. Construction is set to begin May 22, 2023, and run through June, 2023.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newspipeline fireschultz passwatershed
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF