Schultz Creek watershed restoration project begins

The first phase of a watershed restoration project in Schultz Creek is set to begin this month.

Officials with the Coconino County Flood Control District and the Coconino National Forest say the work is in response to post-fire flooding caused by the 2022 Pipeline Fire. It damaged the Schultz Creek watershed, increasing flow and erosion and overwhelming downstream stormwater infrastructure in Flagstaff.

During construction, Schultz Pass Road beyond the national forest boundary will close to motorized vehicles. It will remain open to hiking, biking and equestrian use. About a half-mile of the Chimney Trail will also be closed to all users.

Restoration will include implementing structures designed to reduces erosion by slowing and spreading floodwater. Construction is set to begin May 22, 2023, and run through June, 2023.