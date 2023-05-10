© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Former AZ lawmaker Arlando Teller sworn in at Transportation Department

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST
Arlando Teller
Navajo Nation Council
/
Navajo Nation tribal member and former Arizona lawmaker Arlando Teller was sworn in as the first-ever assistant secretary for Indian Affairs under the U.S. Department of Transportation on May 8, 2023. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg administered the oath of office.

A member of the Navajo Nation and former Arizona lawmaker has been sworn in as the first-ever assistant secretary for Indian Affairs under the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Arlando Teller was joined by his family as he was administered the oath of office by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Monday. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Council members also attended. The new position was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Teller is originally from Chinle and has worked for the agency since 2021 as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs. He previously served as a senior transportation planner for the Navajo Nation and was a member of the Arizona House Representatives for District 7 between 2019 and 2021.

He was also the first Native American to graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News transportation departmentPete ButtigiegNavajo Nation
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF