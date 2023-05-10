Former AZ lawmaker Arlando Teller sworn in at Transportation Department

A member of the Navajo Nation and former Arizona lawmaker has been sworn in as the first-ever assistant secretary for Indian Affairs under the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Arlando Teller was joined by his family as he was administered the oath of office by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Monday. Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Navajo Council members also attended. The new position was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Teller is originally from Chinle and has worked for the agency since 2021 as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs. He previously served as a senior transportation planner for the Navajo Nation and was a member of the Arizona House Representatives for District 7 between 2019 and 2021.

He was also the first Native American to graduate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.