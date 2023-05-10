Kaibab National Forest continues series of large prescribed burns

Fire managers on the Kaibab National Forest are continuing a series of prescribed burns southeast of Tusayan.

This week crews wrapped up a more than 1,600-acre burn that may still produce smoke visible from Valle as well as State Route 64 and Highway 180.

They’ll now transition to new projects that’ll treat 4,400 acres beginning Thursday and may continue through Saturday ahead of expected precipitation next week that could force a pause in the work.

Exact ignition dates and locations could change depending on conditions. Meanwhile, Arizona forest managers are planning a prescribed burn on Goodwin Mesa about 50 miles southeast of Kingman Thursday.

Smoke is expected to be minimal but could be visible from Wikieup, Bagdad, Interstate 40 and U.S. 93.

It’s part of a series of treatments on the mesa to improve native grasslands by reducing woody species and returning fire to its natural role in the ecosystem.