Coconino NF crews continue prescribed burns

Coconino National Forest officials will continue a series of prescribed burns this week.

Crews Thursday had planned to ignite about 300 acres in a 5,000-acre project that began Tuesday almost 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

Smoke could impact Lake Mary Road and could eventually settle near Kinnikinick Lake.

In addition, fire managers are set to begin a more than 400-acre prescribed burn 10 miles northeast of Flagstaff near Highway 180 Friday.

Officials say the broadcast burn will reintroduce fire back into the ecosystem and help protect the 180 corridor and San Francisco Peaks from wildfire. Minimal smoke impacts are anticipated to Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff.