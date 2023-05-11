© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment drugs remain free in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST
covid-19-vaccines.jpg
Arizona Department of Health Services
/

Arizona health officials say COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment will remain available in the state as the federal government ends its public health emergency Thursday.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Arizona have declined in recent months and about 76% of state residents have been vaccinated.

The Department of Health Services, however, says COVID still remains a threat to the public and they urge people to stay current with vaccines.

Vaccines and treatment drugs will remain free but with the end of the public health emergency insurance providers will no longer be required to provide testing at no cost.

Arizona ended its own pandemic emergency declaration more than a year ago.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News COVID-19public healthArizona Department of Health Services
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF