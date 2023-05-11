COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment drugs remain free in Arizona

Arizona health officials say COVID-19 vaccines, testing and treatment will remain available in the state as the federal government ends its public health emergency Thursday.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Arizona have declined in recent months and about 76% of state residents have been vaccinated.

The Department of Health Services, however, says COVID still remains a threat to the public and they urge people to stay current with vaccines.

Vaccines and treatment drugs will remain free but with the end of the public health emergency insurance providers will no longer be required to provide testing at no cost.

Arizona ended its own pandemic emergency declaration more than a year ago.