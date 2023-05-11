Navajo Nation to be first-time host for Indian National Finals Rodeo tour qualifier

The Navajo Nation next month will hold its first-ever tour qualifier for the Indian National Finals Rodeo. The Navajo-Hopi Observer reports the competition will be held in Window Rock June 17-18.

At least 300 contestants are expected to compete in categories including bull riding, bareback, and team roping. There are divisions for male, female, senior and junior competitors.

A second Arizona tour qualifier is set for early June at the Yavapai Apache Nation Rodeo in Camp Verde.

The Indian National Finals Rodeo was created in 1976 and promotes First Nations rodeos across North America.

Registration for the Navajo Nation tour qualifier starts June 2nd. Entrance applications can be found at midwestrodeoentries.com, or (605) 374-7754.