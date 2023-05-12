Avian flu 'jeopardizing existence' of condors in Southwest

Condors in the wild are facing the most serious strain of avian flu in years, the most recent threat to a population constantly under siege.

More than two dozen environmental advocates this week urged the federal government to expedite approvals for a vaccine, warning that the flu strain — which has already killed at least 17% of the Arizona-Utah flock — is “jeopardizing the existence” of the iconic bird.

Experts say the species still cannot sustain itself without human intervention. California condors were on the brink of extinction 40 years ago. Aggressive conservation efforts and captive breeding programs have bolstered populations in the Southwest and California. Still, the birds face major threats, including lead poisoning from spent ammunition, predation, fatal powerline encounters, and avian flu.