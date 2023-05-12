© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescribed burns underway at Grand Canyon National Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST
Prescribed burn
NPS
/
Fire personnel monitor a prescribed fire near Market Plaza on the South Rim of Grand Canyon.

Fire crews in Grand Canyon National Park this week began a large prescribed burn along Desert View Drive on the South Rim.

The 865-acre Grapevine Project is adjacent to the Kaibab National Forest.

When the work is finished they’ll move on to another project that’s more than 900 acres.

They expect ignitions to be complete as early as today but could extend the work through the weekend if weather conditions are favorable.

Smoke from both burns will be visible during the ignitions and then diminish and could impact Desert View Drive, Grand Canyon Village and the inner canyon.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Prescribed burnsWildfire NewsFire Season 2023grand canyon national parkLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF