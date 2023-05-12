Prescribed burns underway at Grand Canyon National Park

Fire crews in Grand Canyon National Park this week began a large prescribed burn along Desert View Drive on the South Rim.

The 865-acre Grapevine Project is adjacent to the Kaibab National Forest.

When the work is finished they’ll move on to another project that’s more than 900 acres.

They expect ignitions to be complete as early as today but could extend the work through the weekend if weather conditions are favorable.

Smoke from both burns will be visible during the ignitions and then diminish and could impact Desert View Drive, Grand Canyon Village and the inner canyon.