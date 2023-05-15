Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing man

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Thirty-eight-year-old Bruno Wallace Nez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Salina Springs, Arizona. He has not reported to his job in Dilkon for at least two days.

Authorities describe Nez was a Native American male, 5’7”, 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his forearm of a character holding a sword. He also has a large scar on the top of his head. Nez drives a white 2013 Chevy Impala with license plate: AZ-S7A9YC.

Anyone with information on Bruno Wallace Nez’s whereabouts of wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District, (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.