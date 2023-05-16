Cottonwood police chief placed on administrative leave

The City of Cottonwood says Police Chief Steve Gesell was placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave last week as "internal matters are being addressed."

A spokesperson says it took effect last Thursday and because the process is confidential, officials didn’t provide any additional information.

Commander Gareth Braxton will serve as the Cottonwood’s acting police chief.

Gesell was appointed to lead the department in 2016 and previously worked for the Scottsdale Police Department for two decades.

Last year, he unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination to the Arizona House in Legislative District 1.

Gesell campaigned on a platform of law and order, election transparency and Second Amendment rights.