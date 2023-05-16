Kari Lake to go get court trial in ongoing election challenge

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is headed for a second trial in her continued challenge of the 2022 election where she lost to now-Gov. Katie Hobbs.

In a ruling, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge says Lake should get the chance to present testimony on the one remaining issue in her case about whether Maricopa County properly verified signatures on ballot affidavit envelopes.

Lake claims the county counted thousands of ballots that it shouldn't have as a result and the court says she must now prove the claims to proceed.

The former television news anchor has continued to ask courts to declare her to be the governor or to order Maricopa County to re-do its election since she lost to Hobbs by 17,000 votes in November.