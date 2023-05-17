© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona legislature passes slew of anti-LGBTQ bills

Published May 17, 2023
Published May 17, 2023 at 6:21 AM MST
capitol.JPG

State Republicans have sent a slate of anti-LGBTQ bills to Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Senate Bill 1001 would prevent teachers from respecting their students’ name changes and preferred pronouns without first obtaining parental permission.

Senate Bill 1040 seeks to prohibit trans students from using school facilities, like bathrooms and locker rooms, consistent with their gender identity.

Both bills are sponsored by Rep. John Kavanagh, who described them as “compromises” between the rights of trans students and their peers.

Several other bills sought to limit and even criminalize drag shows.

However, the bills are pretty much guaranteed to get a veto from Hobbs. The Democratic governor has said she will reject any anti-LGBTQ bills that hit her desk.

