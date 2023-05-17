© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Ajo Lily

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Carrie Cannon
Published May 17, 2023 at 3:00 AM MST
AjoLily-CarrieCannon.jpg
Carrie Cannon
/
Ajo Lily

The Ajo Lily is the only species of its genus, an unusual phenomenon known to botanists as ‘monotypic.’ Also known as the Desert Lily, this relatively rare plant grows in one of the hottest, driest places on earth.

It lives in the Eastern Mojave Desert of Arizona, California, and Nevada, with some populations extending into the lower Colorado basin of the Sonoran Desert. The Ajo Lily can reach as high as 3 feet tall and spends 3 or more years of its life producing leaves before it ever creates a flowering stalk. This perennial only blooms in the spring after a winter with considerable rainfall.

Its showy, bright white lily flowers are a sight to behold. The flower opens in the late afternoon, and the fragrance and appearance lure in Hawk moths at dusk to perform pollination throughout the night. These striking spring ephemerals are found in dry sandy flats, rolling hills, washes, and on desert dunes. Each flower on the stalk lasts just two or three days.

The bulb lodged deep beneath the ground allows the plant to store nutrients and withstand desiccation in the piercing desert heat. The bulbs have been used as a food source by desert Tribal groups. They remain in the ground for several years; a good rainfall rewards patience and brings this spectacular plant above ground in a fleeting bloom of glory.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program of Northern Arizona University.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAUEnvironmentBiology
Carrie Cannon
Carrie Calisay Cannon is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and also of Oglala Lakota and German ancestry. She has a B.S. in Wildlife Biology and an M.S. in Resource Management. If you wish to connect with Carrie you will need a fast horse; by weekday she fills her days as a full-time Ethnobotanist with the Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Grand Canyon of Arizona, by weekend she is a lapidary and silversmith artist who enjoys chasing the beautiful as she creates Native southwestern turquoise jewelry.
See stories by Carrie Cannon
Related Content