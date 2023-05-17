Navajo Technical University receives million-dollar National Science Foundation grant

Navajo Technical University has received a nearly million-dollar federal grant from the National Science Foundation.

The award will benefit aerospace programs along with advanced manufacturing and materials at NTU and last through April 2025.

It is part of the NSF Regional Innovation Engines program and is designed to advance job and technological opportunities.

The program provides up to 10 years of funding for organizations that haven’t fully participated in the technology boom of recent decades.

It was funded and created by the CHIPS and Science Act, which modernizes the federal government’s approach to science and rebuilds the domestic microchip manufacturing industry.

NTU is based in Crownpoint, N.M., and serves tribal communities in Arizona and New Mexico, offering technical, vocational and academic degrees.