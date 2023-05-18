Bill to make Chiricahua Monument a national park passes key committee

A bill under consideration in the U.S. Senate that would make Chiricahua National Monument Arizona’s fourth national park passed a committee vote this week.

The Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved the measure which makes the bipartisan legislation eligible for a floor vote.

Senator Mark Kelly sponsored the bill and says the new designation would boost the economy in southeastern Arizona.

The bill is supported by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors, the City of Bisbee and other local governments. Chiricahua National Monument was established more than 100 years ago by presidential proclamation.

Its geological formations were formed by one of the largest known volcanic eruptions 27 million years ago and attract visitors from around the world.