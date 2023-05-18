© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Court rejects claim Rosemont Mine land is needed for jaguar preservation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST
Rosemont Rebuffed
Conservation CATalyst
/
Conservation CATalyst
An endangered jaguar captured by a remote camera in southeastern Arizona, where critics say a proposed copper mine would threaten the species. But a federal appeals court Wednesday rejected the claim that disturbing land in Arizona – less than 1% of the jaguar’s range – would hurt the species’ chances for recovery.

A federal appeals court has ruled that regulators were wrong to conclude that parts of Pima County slated for a copper mine are critical to the preservation of endangered jaguars.

Cronkite News reports that yesterday’s ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a lower court decision and revives hopes for the Rosemont Copper mine.

Opponents called the decision “disappointing” as it puts endangered jaguars at risk. However, supporters say the mine would bring hundreds of jobs and billions of dollars in revenue to the region.

The ruling is only the latest development in the 16-year saga to develop an open-pit mine in the Santa Rita Mountains. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service first ruled in 2016 that the mine could proceed even though it sits on land that has been designated as critical habitat for the jaguar’s survival.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsRosemont Copper Minejaguars9th U.S. Circuit Court of AppealsU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF