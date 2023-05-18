Flagstaff City Council approves first phase of new hospital

The Flagstaff City Council voted to move forward with the first phase of Northern Arizona Healthcare’s proposed new hospital campus.

The council members ultimately voted six to one in approval of the plans for the 700,000-square-foot hospital north of Fort Tuthill County Park after hours of discussion and public comment.

Vice Mayor Austin Aslan was the sole dissenting vote. He wanted to postpone the vote another six months so more research could be done on the potential community impact.

The council will hold the final vote on the ordinance in two weeks.

If approved, construction is slated to cost $800 million and should be completed in 2027.