Hobbs vetoes bill that would have allowed guns on campus

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that sought to bar public universities and colleges from adopting any rules that would prohibit anyone with a permit to carry a concealed weapon from bringing it onto campus.

The legislation would have also allowed those with CCW permits to store their weapons there.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Rachel Jones says it was simply an extension of the Second Amendment, but Hobbs said in her veto that allowing weapons to be carried or stored on campus "could lead to greater anxiety among students, staff and faculty."

The Democratic governor has vetoed 72 bills so far this year.