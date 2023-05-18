© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs vetoes bill that would have allowed guns on campus

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 18, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST
Katie Hobbs speaks on the set of "Arizona Horizon" in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2022.

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that sought to bar public universities and colleges from adopting any rules that would prohibit anyone with a permit to carry a concealed weapon from bringing it onto campus.

The legislation would have also allowed those with CCW permits to store their weapons there.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Rachel Jones says it was simply an extension of the Second Amendment, but Hobbs said in her veto that allowing weapons to be carried or stored on campus "could lead to greater anxiety among students, staff and faculty."

The Democratic governor has vetoed 72 bills so far this year.

