KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM MST
janelle latoya begay 2.jpg
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Nation Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Thirty-eight-year-old Janelle Latoya Begay was last seen in Crownpoint, New Mexico, on April 20, 2023. She may be in the company of three friends, possibly traveling in a small maroon Ford truck.

Authorities describe Begay as a Native American female, 5’7”, 120 lbs., with orange hair and brown eyes. She has several tattoos, including three stars on her outer earlobe, the name “Tristan” on her left shoulder blade, and another set of stars on her left forearm.

Anyone with information on Janelle Latoya Begay’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District, (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.

janelle latoya begay 1.jpg
Navajo Police Department
/

