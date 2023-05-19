© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
PHX Mercury star to play first regular season WNBA game since release from Russian prison

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:26 PM MST
Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner will play her first regular season games with the Phoenix Mercury after her nearly year-long detention in a Russian prison on drug-related charges.

The 32-year-old center was arrested at a Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December after a high-profile prisoner swap.

The Phoenix Mercury will play the Los Angeles Sparks as part of a four-game series kicking off the first day of the WNBA season.

Associated Press
