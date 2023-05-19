Sedona golfer known for multiple holes-in-one dies at 104

A local Sedona celebrity known for making multiple holes-in-one at a local golf course has died at the age of 104.

The Sedona Red Rock News first wrote about Hubert Bluford “Boots” Claunts in 2012 when he made his thirteenth hole-in-one at the Canyon Mesa Country Club at the age of 93. The paper went on to feature Claunts multiple times over the years and he became a reader-favorite.

In 2018, two months shy of 99, Claunts became the oldest person to ever hit a hole-in-one at the golf club. He started playing golf at the age of 16 and reportedly played six days a week well past the century mark. Claunts died less than a week after his 104th birthday.