Arizona Governor meets with tribal leaders on broadband expansion
Gov. Katie Hobbs met with leaders from Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes Friday to discuss how to best leverage broadband expansion in their communities.
Arizona’s recently approved $17.8 billion budget includes $28 million for rural broadband expansion, some of which should help boost internet access on tribal lands.
It also includes $5 million for a program that makes internet access more affordable at schools and libraries.
The American Indian Policy Institute in 2019 estimated that nearly 20% of Tribal reservations in the U.S. have no internet access.