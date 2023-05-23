Rural Coconino County school buses outfitted with mobile high-speed internet

Coconino County has installed high-speed wi-fi systems on school buses that serve students in rural and tribal communities in northern Arizona.

SpaceX provided two of the Flat High Performance Starlink kits that will enable students who have bus commutes of an hour or more each way to connect to the internet and complete homework on their rides.

The project is a collaboration with the Flagstaff and Page unified school districts and aims to connect underserved communities to high-speed web access.

The county has facilitated more than 300 Starlink internet connections in rural and tribal areas in recent years funded through private donations.

Many areas of the Navajo Nation and elsewhere in Indian Country lack reliable high-speed internet.