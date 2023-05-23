© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Rural Coconino County school buses outfitted with mobile high-speed internet

KNAU STAFF
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM MST
A school bus drives a route on the Navajo Nation.
U.S. Bureau of Indian Education/Lake Valley Navajo School
/
A school bus drives a route on the Navajo Nation.

Coconino County has installed high-speed wi-fi systems on school buses that serve students in rural and tribal communities in northern Arizona.

SpaceX provided two of the Flat High Performance Starlink kits that will enable students who have bus commutes of an hour or more each way to connect to the internet and complete homework on their rides.

The project is a collaboration with the Flagstaff and Page unified school districts and aims to connect underserved communities to high-speed web access.

The county has facilitated more than 300 Starlink internet connections in rural and tribal areas in recent years funded through private donations.

Many areas of the Navajo Nation and elsewhere in Indian Country lack reliable high-speed internet.

Coconino County Navajo Nation internet Local News
KNAU STAFF
