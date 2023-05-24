Fire restrictions implemented on western Arizona BLM land

Officials with the Bureau of Land Management will put seasonal fire restrictions in place in western Arizona beginning Friday.

It includes portions of southern Mohave County along with parts of La Paz and Yuma counties.

Fire managers say there’s been a recent uptick in fire activity amid hotter and drier weather.

Under the restrictions, campfires along with charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited outside of developed recreation sites.

Smoking will only be allowed indoors and shooting firearms, except when involved in a lawful hunt, will also be banned.

Officials say fireworks and exploding targets are prohibited year-round on federally managed lands in Arizona.