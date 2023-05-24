Lake Havasu senator tells counties they can't use voting machines

State Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borelli says Arizona counties have to throw out their electronic voting machines.

The Lake Havasu City Republican sent an identical letter to leaders of Arizona’s 15 counties Monday to demand that they cease using vote counting machines in future elections that weren't 100% American-made due to security concerns.

He claims that the legislature’s recent approval of Senate Concurrent Resolution 1037 was binding under an interpretation of a constitutional provision that would effectively allow state legislatures to do whatever they want with elections.

However, state election officials quickly shot down the assertion. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes says the resolution does not have the force of the law and a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office was quick to agree.

A spokesperson for the Senate Republicans says Borrelli sent the letter independently.