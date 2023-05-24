Sedona mulls OHV ban on city streets

Sedona Mayor Scott Jablow wants to ban the use of off-highway vehicles on city streets.

He says the proposed ordinance is motivated by safety concerns, specifically tire failure.

The ordinance would amend the City Code to prohibit the operation of any motor vehicle on a “paved way” if the vehicle “is equipped in any manner in violation of state or federal motor vehicle standards” or isn’t approved to operate on a highway.

However, opponents have expressed concern about whether such a ban is even constitutional. The Goldwater Institute said in a letter to the city that it may be invalid under state law.

The Sedona City Council was set to discuss the matter during last night’s meeting.