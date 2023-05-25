Game and Fish kills Prescott mountain lion that attacked dog

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department say they had to euthanize a mountain lion earlier this after it attacked a dog in a Prescott backyard.

The lion allegedly attacked the dog and acted aggressively toward the dog’s owner. It was an adult female between the ages of three and five years old.

Officials believe the lion is one of several in the area that have killed and injured multiple dogs over the past month.

They added that the mountain lions are likely a public threat due to their behavior along with their proximity to homes and people.

Anyone who encounters a mountain lion exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior or within human development should contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.