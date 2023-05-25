Leader, members of polygamous sect indicted of sex crimes against young girls

A federal grand jury has indicted the leader of a Colorado City polygamous sect as well as 10 followers for allegedly engaging in a years-long conspiracy to travel across state lines to amass new wives, some of which were minor girls.

Samuel Bateman, 47, and his codefendants face an assortment of charges ranging from making child pornography to transporting kids for sex.

The 53-felony count indictment relies largely on Bateman’s own writing.

Officials accuse the self-proclaimed prophet of coercing minor girls to have sex with him and other adults, traveling across state lines to avoid law enforcement in addition and a slew of other lurid charges.

Bateman was initially charged in December, along with four women he claimed to be his wives. He remains in federal custody as he awaits trial.