© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Leader, members of polygamous sect indicted of sex crimes against young girls

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 25, 2023 at 6:38 AM MST
Family and followers of Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz.,in September.
Trent Nelson
/
AP
Family and followers of Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., in September.

A federal grand jury has indicted the leader of a Colorado City polygamous sect as well as 10 followers for allegedly engaging in a years-long conspiracy to travel across state lines to amass new wives, some of which were minor girls.

Samuel Bateman, 47, and his codefendants face an assortment of charges ranging from making child pornography to transporting kids for sex.

The 53-felony count indictment relies largely on Bateman’s own writing.

Officials accuse the self-proclaimed prophet of coercing minor girls to have sex with him and other adults, traveling across state lines to avoid law enforcement in addition and a slew of other lurid charges.

Bateman was initially charged in December, along with four women he claimed to be his wives. He remains in federal custody as he awaits trial.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsColorado CityPolygamous GroupFLDS
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF