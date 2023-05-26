© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Biologists cross-foster 16 Mexican gray wolf pups into wild dens

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 26, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST
Biologists with the Arizona Game and Fish Department prepare to place captive-born wild Mexican gray wolf pups in wild dens in May 2023. It's a process known as cross-fostering and is designed to diversify the genetics of the endangered population in Arizona and New Mexico.
Arizona wildlife officials say they’ve introduced 16 captive-born endangered Mexican gray wolf pups to wild dens.

The process known as cross-fostering is meant to increase genetic diversity in the wolf population.

The newborn pups were placed within 14 days of being born and bred at four facilities across the U.S.

They were put in five wild dens in New Mexico and one in Arizona with similarly aged wild pups.

Biologists hope the breeding females will care for the captive-born pups alongside her own.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the cross-fostered pups have a 50% survival rate within their first year, the same as wild pups.

It’s the eighth year for the cross-fostering program that has placed nearly 100 pups in wild dens.

Though numbers of Mexican wolves in the wild are at their highest ever level, a lack of genetic diversity continues to hamper the program.

KNAU and Arizona News Mexican Gray WolvesMexican Gray Wolf pupsArizona Game and Fish DepartmentEndangered SpeciesLocal News
KNAU STAFF
