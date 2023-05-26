Two small, lightning-caused wildfires present forest restoration opportunities

Coconino National Forest fire managers say a small lightning caused wildfire near Clints Well has provided an opportunity to burn woody forest debris.

The two-acre Wilbur Fire is smoldering at a low intensity in heavy dead and down mixed conifer fuels west of State Route 87.

Officials say they’ll allow the fire to move across the landscape and help with forest restoration and wildfire mitigation. No structures are threatened and smoke may be visible in the area.

It could increase in size with warmer and drier conditions causing increased smoke impacts to West Clear Creek, Clints Well and elsewhere. There’s no end date for the wildfire.

No road or trail closures are in effect and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, firefighters on the Flagstaff Ranger District have responded to a one-acre lightning-caused wildfire south of Garland Prairie.

The Volunteer Fire, about 16 miles west of Flagstaff, is burning in the footprint of the 2021 Rafael Fire.

According to officials, crews have confined it and are determining whether they’ll let it burn to consume forest debris.

No structures are threatened and light to moderate smoke could be visible from Sycamore Canyon and the Garland Prairie area.

There are no road or trail closures in effect, but visitors are asked to avoid the area.

Updates can be found on the forest’s social media pages and website.