California condor nest confirmed visible from South Rim of Grand Canyon

Wildlife staff at Grand Canyon National Park have confirmed a California condor nest visible from Plateau Point and the Yavapai Geology Museum.

According to park officials, the nest is occupied by two adult condors and situated in a cave directly above the Colorado River north of Havasupai Gardens.

Staff suspect an egg has hatched in recent weeks and the parents are busy feeding the chick.

The young condor will likely not venture out of the cave for a few months.

The adults have previously raised three other chicks in the South Rim Village region.

Endangered California condors are the largest flying land birds in North America.

They were reintroduced to the wild in 1996 after near extinction and small population exists in the Grand Canyon region.