© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Minimal activity on wildfire near Sedona as crews contain 30%

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST
The lightning-caused Miller Fire is burning in the Secret Mountain Wilderness and as of Monday had minimal activity.
USFS
/
The lightning-caused Miller Fire is burning in the Secret Mountain Wilderness and as of Monday had minimal activity.

Fire crews on the Coconino National Forest have now contained more than 30% of a lightning-caused wildfire near Sedona.

The 30-acre Miller Fire is burning with minimal activity in the Secret Mountain Wilderness.

Officials say they’ll reduce the closure area surrounding the fire Tuesday when management of the fire will be transitioned back to Coconino firefighters from a type 3 incident management team.

In recent days they’ve been checking fire line and aerially observing fire behavior.

Crews plan to install cameras and a monitoring system as warmer and drier weather in the coming weeks could keep some hotspots active.

The fire is burning in canyons with steep drops and cliffs creating challenges for on-the-ground suppression efforts.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Coconino National ForestLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF