Minimal activity on wildfire near Sedona as crews contain 30%

Fire crews on the Coconino National Forest have now contained more than 30% of a lightning-caused wildfire near Sedona.

The 30-acre Miller Fire is burning with minimal activity in the Secret Mountain Wilderness.

Officials say they’ll reduce the closure area surrounding the fire Tuesday when management of the fire will be transitioned back to Coconino firefighters from a type 3 incident management team.

In recent days they’ve been checking fire line and aerially observing fire behavior.

Crews plan to install cameras and a monitoring system as warmer and drier weather in the coming weeks could keep some hotspots active.

The fire is burning in canyons with steep drops and cliffs creating challenges for on-the-ground suppression efforts.