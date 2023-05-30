© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Granite Mountain Hotshots memorial short on funds ahead of anniversary

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 30, 2023 at 6:28 AM MST
The Granite Mountain Hotshots.
Arizona State Parks
The Granite Mountain Hotshots.

A planned memorial for the Granite Mountain Hotshot outside the Yavapai County Courthouse has come up short on funds just shy of the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.

The Prescott Daily Courier reports needs an additional $111,000 to get the monument installed on the courthouse plaza ahead of the June 30 anniversary. They attribute the shortage to the recent rise in costs for transportation and materials.

The monument design features a lone Hotshot in front of granite slabs inscribed with the names of the 19 Hotshots killed in the Yarnell Hill Fire.

It will be installed on the Cortez Street side of the plaza.

So far, the community has donated $445,000 to fund the monument.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsGranite Mountain HotshotsPrescottYarnell Hill Fire
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF