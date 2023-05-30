Granite Mountain Hotshots memorial short on funds ahead of anniversary

A planned memorial for the Granite Mountain Hotshot outside the Yavapai County Courthouse has come up short on funds just shy of the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.

The Prescott Daily Courier reports needs an additional $111,000 to get the monument installed on the courthouse plaza ahead of the June 30 anniversary. They attribute the shortage to the recent rise in costs for transportation and materials.

The monument design features a lone Hotshot in front of granite slabs inscribed with the names of the 19 Hotshots killed in the Yarnell Hill Fire.

It will be installed on the Cortez Street side of the plaza.

So far, the community has donated $445,000 to fund the monument.