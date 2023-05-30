Hobbs vetoes bill that sought to ban photo radar

© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Gov. Katie Hobbs has vetoed a bill that would have banned photo radar and red-light cameras.
Hobbs said in her veto letter that law enforcement officials say such a ban would impact the safety of Arizona residents. She also cited research that shows photo radar cameras can change driver behavior and decrease fatal accidents.

The bill was sponsored by Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers, who says the use of such cameras is an invasion of privacy. She also called the cameras “cash cows” for cities and towns in a statement issued after the veto.

Former Gov. Doug Ducey approved legislation that removed them from state roads in 2016.

