Yavapai County judge charged with extreme DUI takes plea deal

A Yavapai County Superior Court judge charged with extreme DUI took a plea deal.

Cele Hancock pleaded guilty to the lowest level DUI charge.

Hancock was stopped by Prescott police in March after she had allegedly been seen stumbling at a local grocery store before getting in the car. She failed a sobriety test and police say her blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit.

Per the plea deal, Hancock will spend one day in jail and pay a fine of $1,650.

Her cases have all been reassigned and she remains on non-judicial duty as the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct investigates the case.