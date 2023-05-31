Yavapai County judge charged with extreme DUI takes plea deal
A Yavapai County Superior Court judge charged with extreme DUI took a plea deal.
Cele Hancock pleaded guilty to the lowest level DUI charge.
Hancock was stopped by Prescott police in March after she had allegedly been seen stumbling at a local grocery store before getting in the car. She failed a sobriety test and police say her blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit.
Per the plea deal, Hancock will spend one day in jail and pay a fine of $1,650.
Her cases have all been reassigned and she remains on non-judicial duty as the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct investigates the case.