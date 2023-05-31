© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County judge charged with extreme DUI takes plea deal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST
The Yavapai County Superior courthouse in Prescott.
Creative Commons
The Yavapai County Superior courthouse in Prescott.

A Yavapai County Superior Court judge charged with extreme DUI took a plea deal.

Cele Hancock pleaded guilty to the lowest level DUI charge.

Hancock was stopped by Prescott police in March after she had allegedly been seen stumbling at a local grocery store before getting in the car. She failed a sobriety test and police say her blood alcohol was nearly three times the legal limit.

Per the plea deal, Hancock will spend one day in jail and pay a fine of $1,650.

Her cases have all been reassigned and she remains on non-judicial duty as the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct investigates the case.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsYavapai County Superior CourtDUIPrescott
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF