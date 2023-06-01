City of Flagstaff introduces zones to ease evacuation process

The City of Flagstaff has rolled out a new evacuation plan.

The new map breaks Coconino County into 10 different zones to ease the evacuation process and inform residents of which areas are most at risk during a major emergency such as a wildfire or flood.

It’s part of the existing “Ready, Set, Go!” program, created in collaboration with the Flagstaff Fire Department.

Flagstaff residents can learn about their assigned zone by visiting coconino.az.gov/evacmap and entering their address.

Officials also encourage residents to identify the zone of their workplaces and loved ones’ schools and workplaces.