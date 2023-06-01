© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
APS is conducting work on Mingus Mountain Thursday 6/1. Classical KNAU 102.5 and KNAU News/Talk 103.3 may be off the air between 8am and 11am.
KNAU and Arizona News

City of Flagstaff introduces zones to ease evacuation process

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 1, 2023 at 6:57 AM MST
A new map breaks Coconino County into 10 different zones to ease the evacuation process.
City of Flagstaff
The City of Flagstaff has rolled out a new evacuation plan.

The new map breaks Coconino County into 10 different zones to ease the evacuation process and inform residents of which areas are most at risk during a major emergency such as a wildfire or flood.

It’s part of the existing “Ready, Set, Go!” program, created in collaboration with the Flagstaff Fire Department.

Flagstaff residents can learn about their assigned zone by visiting coconino.az.gov/evacmap and entering their address.

Officials also encourage residents to identify the zone of their workplaces and loved ones’ schools and workplaces.

