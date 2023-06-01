Crews in Prescott working to repair leak in effluent pipeline

Officials with the City of Prescott have discovered a leak in a pipe that transports effluent water to golf courses and percolation ponds at the airport north of the city.

Crews from the city’s Public Works Department are working to repair the line and will be changing traffic patterns with barricades from the Watson Lake roundabout to Lillian Lane.

They ask that the public avoid the area and be cautious if they use the route. The pipeline begins at the Sundog Wastewater Treatment Plant and runs parallel to and within northbound Highway 89.