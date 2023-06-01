© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Crews in Prescott working to repair leak in effluent pipeline

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST
The Sundog Wastewater Treatment Plant in Prescott
City of Prescott
Officials with the City of Prescott have discovered a leak in a pipe that transports effluent water to golf courses and percolation ponds at the airport north of the city.

Crews from the city’s Public Works Department are working to repair the line and will be changing traffic patterns with barricades from the Watson Lake roundabout to Lillian Lane.

They ask that the public avoid the area and be cautious if they use the route. The pipeline begins at the Sundog Wastewater Treatment Plant and runs parallel to and within northbound Highway 89.

