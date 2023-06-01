Study: Some groundwater demand in Phoenix won't be met in next 100 years

A new study shows that over the next 100 years about 4% of the groundwater demand in the Phoenix metro area will not be met without further action.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources examined existing and projected pumping as part of the state’s Assured Water Supply Program, which aims to address groundwater shortages before they occur.

In addition, Governor Katie Hobbs on Thursday announced that $40 million from the American Rescue Plan will fund water infrastructure and promote sustainable groundwater management throughout Arizona.

It follows the creation of the Governor’s Water Policy Council as well as a recent agreement between Arizona, California and Nevada to stabilize the Colorado River.