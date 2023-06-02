North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park reopens with limited services

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has reopened for day use and limited visitor services after the annual winter closure.

Park officials say as of Friday, June 2, 2023, the North Rim general store, gas station and post office are open, along with the Grand Canyon Conservancy’s Park Store in the Visitor Center. Park ranger programs are once again being offered daily and the backcountry information center is open.

Water conservation measures are in place due to a break in the main water pipeline. Overnight accommodations at Grand Canyon Lodge will not be available until the water pipeline has been repaired, which is expected by late July, 2023.

The North Rim Campground will reopen June 9 with potable drinking water available. And the North Kaibab Trail between the main trailhead and Manzanita Rest Area will reopen June 16.