PoetrySnaps! David Martin: The Ground Nest

This week, we meet poet and environmental educator David Martin. He lives in the pine forested foothills of the Wet Mountains in southern Colorado. For Martin, poetry is what he calls “artful communication and connectivity” to each other, ourselves, and the natural world. Today, he shares with us an excerpt of his poem The Ground Nest.

David Martin:

Poetry is important. I think it might even be necessary in today’s world. I think that there’s a great disconnect right now between people, between each other as people, between our inner and our outer worlds, our daily life, our inner emotional or spiritual world, between people and nature. The poetry I like is very connective and illuminates those connections between people and their world. So, I think poetry is a very connective form of communication.

I’m going to read an excerpt from The Ground Nest which is a book composed of a single long poem. It was written, for the most part, on a hike on a particular day that just seemed to have a circular quality to it as far as birth and death and life. The notes from that day just seemed like one long poem to me, so this is from the middle section of The Ground Nest.

Excerpt from The Ground Nest

her nest

takes its shape

from her form

the cup of this soft nest

from the cup of her belly

her eggs, perhaps the shape of womb

perhaps the shape of flight

were almost round

not bound to roll away

but formed to a tight circle

and she herself

formed from the larger circle

woven around her

the one star

and the map of its relatives

the thin blue skin of sky

greenhorns peak snow

the rain and watershed flow

the creeksparkle and song of fire and water

seeds that might become anything

from root to crown

leaves dappled song and silence

this blue-green gem

within

hollowed filled and filed with cool shade

sheltered from the suthering winds

and hallowed

sleeping mirrors

nestlings with no second thought or guess

About the poet:

David Martin is a poet, writer and environmental educator based in southern Colorado. He is the founder of Middle Creek Publishing & Audio and the author of four collections of poetry, including his most recent work The Ground Nest. Martin is also an avid collector of feathers and wild mushrooms.

About the host:

Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

