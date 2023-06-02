© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Vandalism at abandoned power plant may be impacting bat colony near Fossil Creek

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST
2020-05-28 P1361_P1362 Childs Power Plant west wall panorama
Don McClimans
/
Coconino National Forest/Facebook
2020-05-28 P1361_P1362 Childs Power Plant west wall panorama

Officials with the Coconino National Forest are monitoring a colony of bats that have been roosting in the historic Child’s Power Plant building since a dam was decommissioned along Fossil Creek in 2005. Forest managers say the building has seen significant vandalism in recent months, including setting fires inside.

Despite the vandalism, the bat colony seems relatively undisturbed and has had an increase in population of 30% in the past year alone. However, officials say they are keeping a close eye on the health of the bats as the colony is critical in monitoring the fungus that causes White Nose Syndrome.

A researcher monitors the health of a bat living inside the abandoned Child's Power Plant building near Fossil Creek.
Coconino National Forest/Facebook
/
A researcher monitors the health of a bat living inside the abandoned Child's Power Plant building near Fossil Creek.

The fungal disease typically affects wings and muzzles and has killed millions of bats in North America since the early 2000’s.

Forest officials encourage the public to be respectful when visiting the area.

