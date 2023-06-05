Gym at Grand Canyon School dedicated to long-time custodian, bus driver

The gymnasium at Grand Canyon School has been dedicated to a long-time custodian and bus driver.

Joe Lee worked for the Grand Canyon school district for more than 30 years. The Williams-Grand Canyon News reports the gym dedication comes three years after his death.

Lee is remembered by friends, colleagues and students as a family man with an incredible work ethic. He would buff the gym floor until it “looked like glass” and drove millions of miles to and from school and student sporting events across the state without one accident.

Lee and his wife Fidie moved to Grand Canyon Village in the late 1950’s where they raised ten children together. Lee retired in 1991.

The gym dedication ceremony was held May 27, 2023.