© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gym at Grand Canyon School dedicated to long-time custodian, bus driver

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST
Joe Lee worked for the Grand Canyon School District for more than 30 years. The school gymnasium was recently dedicated to him following his death in 2020.
Lee Family
/
Joe Lee worked for the Grand Canyon School District for more than 30 years. The school gymnasium was recently dedicated to him following his death in 2020.

The gymnasium at Grand Canyon School has been dedicated to a long-time custodian and bus driver.

Joe Lee worked for the Grand Canyon school district for more than 30 years. The Williams-Grand Canyon News reports the gym dedication comes three years after his death.

Lee is remembered by friends, colleagues and students as a family man with an incredible work ethic. He would buff the gym floor until it “looked like glass” and drove millions of miles to and from school and student sporting events across the state without one accident.

Lee and his wife Fidie moved to Grand Canyon Village in the late 1950’s where they raised ten children together. Lee retired in 1991.

The gym dedication ceremony was held May 27, 2023.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsgrand canyon unified school district
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF