Road work, traffic delays this week on SR 89A through Oak Creek Canyon

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning more lane restrictions on State Route 89A in Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon starting today.

SR 89A will be intermittently narrowed to a single lane with alternating north- and southbound travel between the Owenby Way roundabout and Oak Creek Vista – mileposts 375 to 390.

The restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 16. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zone and the speed limit will be reduced. The restrictions will be lifted after the work hours each day and no work will take place on the weekend.

Daytime full closures are slated for June 20 through 22 and again on June 27 and 28.

It’s part of the SR 89A Oak Creek Canyon Improvements project, which includes rockfall mitigation, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation.