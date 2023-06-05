© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Road work, traffic delays this week on SR 89A through Oak Creek Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST
A bus descends the switchbacks through Oak Creek Canyon on State Route 89A.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning more lane restrictions on State Route 89A in Sedona and Oak Creek Canyon starting today.

SR 89A will be intermittently narrowed to a single lane with alternating north- and southbound travel between the Owenby Way roundabout and Oak Creek Vista – mileposts 375 to 390.

The restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 16. Flaggers and a pilot car will guide traffic through the work zone and the speed limit will be reduced. The restrictions will be lifted after the work hours each day and no work will take place on the weekend.

Daytime full closures are slated for June 20 through 22 and again on June 27 and 28.

It’s part of the SR 89A Oak Creek Canyon Improvements project, which includes rockfall mitigation, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation.

