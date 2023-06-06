Lake Powell houseboat fire under investigation

The National Park Service is investigating a fire that consumed multiple houseboats at Lake Powell last week.

They say the fire started with just one vessel at the Wahweap Marina before it spread to several other vessels.

The fire was ultimately put out by a slew of local and federal agencies. There were no fatalities, but two people were evaluated on-site for smoke inhalation and released.

Officials encourage visitors to use extreme caution in the area due to the fire damage. Impacted areas remain closed to the public while staff works to assess which sections of the dock were not compromised by the fire. The area where the fire occurred will remain closed until cleared by fire investigators.

Investigators have asked for the public to submit any photos or videos taken by the public during that time frame.