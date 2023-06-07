Navajo police searching for missing teen

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old girl.

They say Diedra Enoah was last seen in Fruitland, New Mexico on Tuesday.

She’s 5'2" and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also wears black framed prescription eyeglasses. Officials say she is known to have suicidal ideations.

Anyone with information on Deidra Enoah’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350.