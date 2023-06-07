© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police searching for missing teen

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 7, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST
Navajo Division of Public Safety

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old girl.

They say Diedra Enoah was last seen in Fruitland, New Mexico on Tuesday.

She’s 5'2" and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also wears black framed prescription eyeglasses. Officials say she is known to have suicidal ideations.

Anyone with information on Deidra Enoah’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350.

