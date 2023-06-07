Winslow Post Office rank as one of the most beautiful in the world

The Winslow Post Office was picked as one of the most beautiful.

A recent list from Architectural Digest ranked the Adobe-inspired post office among 10 others from around the world.

The building is located on the southwest corner of Williamson Avenue and Old Highway 66, across the street from Old Trails Museum.

It’s been in continuous use since 1935 and still features the original doors and windows. It also houses a historic furnace, coal chute and postal machinery in the basement.

The structure was designed by Louis A. Simon. He’s responsible for the IRS building and the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.

The list also includes a Mexico City post office that looks more like a palace and one in Germany that actually is a palace.